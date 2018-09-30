APC Governorship Primaries: Another aspirant steps down in Oyo

Related News

As delegates are being accredited at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, one of the aspirants, Azeez Adeduntan, announced his withdrawal from the race.

The announcement was through a Facebook post by Olaoluwa Bilau, spokesperson of Mr Adeduntan’s campaign organisation.

“One of the last seven governorship aspirants under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Oyo State will not be participating in the governorship primary on Sunday, September 30, 2018,” Mr Olaoluwa wrote on his Facebook timeline.

He did not state any reason for the withdrawal.

“Dr Adeduntan will in due course provide clarification on the matter,” Mr Olaoluwa wrote.

Unlike Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of the state who was also one of the seven aspirants cleared but has also stepped aside from the primaries, Mr Adeduntan is still present at the venue of the event.

There were chit chats among delegates that outgoing Governor Abiola Ajimobi wants to reduce the contestants to four and will either endorse Bayo Adelabu, former Deputy-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, or Joseph Tegbe.

It was gathered Mr Alao-Akala has advised his supporters to stay away from the primaries.

“Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala wishes to state categorically and put the leadership of the party and the general public on notice that Governor Abiola Ajimobi has perfected plans to impose one Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on delegates as he has sent his foot soldiers around to coerce and intimidate delegates to vote for the said Tegbe tomorrow at the party primaries against their free will.” Jeremiah Akande, spokesperson of Mr Alao-Akala’s campaign organisation said in a statement Saturday.

The remaining aspirants in the contest are Adebayo Adelabu, Joseph Tegbe, Olusola Ayandele, Adeniyi Akintola and Owolabi Babalola.

The primary was still on at the time of this report.