Lagos council boss, predecessor in war of words

The political rift between the chairman of Amuwo Odofin local council in Lagos, Valentine Buraimoh, and his predecessor, Ayodele Adewale, shows no sign of abating as both parties have continued to throw barbs at each other.

Messrs Buraimoh and Adewale belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Adewale, during an interview with PREMIUM TIMES had described his successor as a “failure” who got “lost in the convenience of office.”

According to Mr Adewale, allowing Mr Buraimoh to return for a second term in office would be “suicidal.”

“The party has been magnanimous enough to give you a platform to contest, you rode on the good pedigree of the party to get to office, then the onus is on you, as an individual, to implement the programmes of the party,” said Mr Adewale.

“If you fail to do so, then the condemnation will come to you, and rub off on the party. A lot of APC candidates rode on the back of the party to get to office then get lost with the convenience of the office.

“On the last local government election, it was on my pedigree the character in office was voted. If same character goes to contest in election on his own again, you will not vote for him.

“If you came here with your car, you would have fallen into numerous potholes. Go round FESTAC and environs, you see heaps of refuse all over. Our gutters have become a forest.

“He has failed. I won’t shy from stating the obvious. He has been given an opportunity and he failed. He has been in office for 13 to 14 months, can you point at any meaningful projects? Are they not generating IGR?”

Mr Adewale, who was chairman between 2008 and 2014, said he met an internally generated revenue of N30,000 per month and left the office with an IGR of N240 million per annum.

“We grew the economy of Amuwo Odofin which made the Central Bank of Nigeria to rate our economy as the fastest.

“Definitely APC will not give him a return ticket. If we give him, that will be suicidal, we will lose the election.”

In his response, Mr Buraimoh said his predecessor is not a member of the APC in the local government.

“He is a fool,” said the council boss, furious at Mr Adewale for saying he has failed.

“I got the best local council chairman in Nigeria award and others for my outstanding performance. Tell him I said he is a fool. Ask him where has he been in the last five years? Is he a party member? He is not part of APC in Amuwo Odofin. He doesn’t attend meetings and functions of the party.

“I am glad to inform him that, our party, APC has given me the ticket for second term. I will win the next election.”

Mr Buraimoh vowed to thwart Mr Adewale’s ambition of representing their constituency at the House of Representatives.

“He won’t get there. He will lose at primaries come October. We don’t know him as our party member. Let’s watch and see the outcome of it.”