Police arrest robbery suspect in military uniform

A man who allegedly connives with his colleagues to rob people while wearing army uniforms, Adeoye Ayomide, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday along Ofada Road in Mowe, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

He said the 23-year-old suspect was arrested around 8 p.m after his gang allegedly robbed one Adeyemo Adegboyega, a retired army officer, of N86,000 on September 13, with a broken bottle.

Mr Oyeyemi said the incident was reported at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters, following which the divisional police officer, Francis Ebuhoma, detailed his operatives to trail the hoodlums.

“Their efforts paid off on Tuesday when the operatives received information that the gang had been sighted around Mowe area. Upon the information, the operatives swiftly moved into action, chased the gang and subsequently got one of them who dressed in fake army uniform arrested. ”

The police spokesperson said a search warrant was duly executed in the suspect’s house where more fake army uniforms were recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS) for discreet investigation and arrest of other members of the gang.