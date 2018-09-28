OsunRerun: Calm as residents return to business after APC victory

Related News

Calm returned to Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday after a gruelling electoral activity that resulted in the announcement of the All Progressives (APC) Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the governorship election.

Besides civil servants who are observing the industrial action called by the organised labour across Nigeria, other categories of workers and business persons have returned to their places of work.

There are no wild celebrations as witnessed in Ondo and Ekiti States after results were announced, and those who appear to be disappointed are neither exhibiting any show of frustration or anger over the outcome of the election.

There are however feelers from Ede, the hometown of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, of dejection and disappointment following the turn of events and electoral misfortunes.

Notwithstanding the peaceful atmosphere, the military and police still maintained strategic presence in some parts of the state capital, to forestall any eventual breach of the peace.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Friday, returned Mr Oyetola as governor-elect after a rerun election.

The election, which began on Saturday, September 22, was only concluded on Thursday.

Saturday’s exercise was declared inconclusive after INEC declared a rerun in seven polling units where voting exercises were cancelled.

The PDP candidate had led with a 353-votes margin but this was cancelled by the APC candidate who won six of the seven polling units with a wide margin.

At the end of the tally of votes, the APC candidate recorded 255, 505 votes while the PDP candidate recorded 255, 023 votes.

Some voters who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the outcome of the election would not affect the peace of the state as the citizens only desired the development of the state and improvement in their welfare.

They noted that if there are issues, it should be settled politically or in the courts, instead of making the people suffer more.

Residents speak

A security man in one of the hotels in Osogbo, who identified himself simply as Yinusa, said the people voted because they wanted development and not fight. According to him, Osun people are peaceful and would not resort to violence.

“The problem with the Aregbesola government is in the area of payment of salaries. If the incoming governor can settle that, I think the people will be happy,” Mr Yinusa said.

A female phone dealer at Olaiya junction, Osogbo, who gave her name as Kemi, said she does not care who emerged as the governor of the state, provided there are peace and development in the land.

Ahmodu, a resident of the city, who is however, from Ondo State, said he doesn’t see any difference between the two political parties and so no one should lose sleep over the outcome.

“They are birds of the same feathers. I don’t see any difference between the two. They will still do what they want to do,” he said.

Kunle Adedeji is a phone repairer at Odi Olowo Street in Osogbo. He claimed to have voted for the APC and was happy that the party won the election.

He, however, said he believed that despite the initial bitterness that followed the electoral contest, peace would reign and people would cooperate to see that the state moves forward.

The PDP, as a party and its candidate as an individual, have rejected the election results, claiming it was a coup against the people, while the APC hailed the result, claiming it was the wish of the people expressed.