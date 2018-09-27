APC Primary: Ambode campaign team trains 1,960 agents

Related News

Ahead of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s campaign team says it has trained 1,960 personnel to be “eyes and ears” of the governor in the election.

Mr Ambode is expected to slug it out with Jide Sanwo-Olu, the Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, and Femi Hamzat, a former Commissioner for Works, for the governorship ticket.

The Ambode Campaign Organisation said on Thursday that the trained personnel would serve as agents in all the 245 wards in the constitutionally recognised 20 Local government areas where the primary election is expected to take place.

The organisation, in a statement, said the agents had been selected and trained “to be the eyes and ears” of Mr Ambode as the candidate of choice in the primary election.

The development came on the heels of the inauguration of the Ambode Campaign Organisation coordinators and offices in the three senatorial districts in the state, with functional outposts across the 20 local councils.

The campaign team said while being vigilant and uncompromising, the agents had been tutored to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner as loyal members of the APC.

Mr Ambode had on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to participate in Saturday’s primary election in line with the preference of the party and the Governor’s Advisory Council.

He expressed profound gratitude to National Leader of the Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; party elders and executives; GAC members; all APC members and every Lagosian.

According to him, their support, understanding and prayers have assisted him in no small measure in being used as an instrument through which the state has redefined the concept of greatness.

(NAN)