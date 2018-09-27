2019: Ogun APC backtracks, adopts direct primaries

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State has agreed to abide by the directive of the party headquarters to conduct direct primaries.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun and some party leaders, including the state party chairman, Derin Adebiyi, had earlier argued for consensus candidate and adopted a serving federal lawmaker from the state for the position of APC governorship candidate.

Many other leaders of the party including an ex-governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba, however, insisted that direct primaries was the best for the party.

At a Thursday meeting of the party in Abeokuta with stakeholders from all the wards, Mr Adebiyi announced the state chapter’s decision to allow the direct primaries.

He said the party has received its membership register from the party headquarters but was still awaiting the membership cards. Mr Adebiyi said the national leadership has promised to provide the membership cards.

“We have the registers now but still waiting for the membership cards. The registers have the picture and name of all the members at different wards so you should go to your wards and vote

“We know ourselves at every ward and polling unit. I am sure nobody who is not APC member will come out to participate in the primaries. And in case you caught any impostor, please don’t beat anybody, just hand him or her to the security agents,” he said.

He assured members present that all relevant logistics would be provided for the smooth conduct of the primaries.

Similarly, Tajudeen Bello, a member of the National Working Committee of the APC agreed with the state chairman. He said the state would continue to lead by example. He urged members to conduct themselves peacefully in the primaries.