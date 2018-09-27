OsunDecides2018: PDP agents absent at crucial polling units

Related News

Over two hours after electoral process had commenced, no agent of the opposition party, PDP, was on sight at Polling Unit 001, Ward 8, Orolu Local Government Area.

Many voters who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES alleged that thugs and police officers sent the agents back from the entrance of the polling unit.

Journalists who had access to the two other polling units in the local government also confirmed the same situation.

At polling unit one, ward eight, at least two ruling party, APC agents strategically placed at some few metres to the voting cubicle, were sighted.

Agents of other political parties were at least 30 metres away.

Asides official agents, tens of other agents of the APC were at the polling unit coordinating voting activities for voters whose PVCs had earlier been collected.

As at 11.10 a.m., when this reporter left the polling unit, no PDP agent was in sight.

Meanwhile, the supervising presiding officer for the polling unit, Ajigini Tajudeen, denied knowledge of the situation.

He said, “I’m not aware of that. Normally I’m not supposed to leave this place. I don’t know what is going on there. The only place I can vouch for is here. So far so good, nobody has been disturbing anybody.

“As a matter of fact, we are not supposed to wait for any party agent to come in. Once it’s 8.a.m., even if it’s only one agent that is in ground, we are meant to commence.”

PREMIUM TIMES’ effort at getting an interview with the party agents present was unsuccessful.

Some residents said they have gone under cover to save their lives.

Election is ongoing under heavy security presence.

Earlier, police and soliders barred journalists from accessing the polling the units in Orolu. They were eventually allowed in after the intervention of the INEC headquarters in Abuja which lamented the situation.

Thursday’s rerun election is being held in seven polling units across four local governments. Three of the polling units are in Orolu.

The election is seen as a straight contest between Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and Gbenga Oyetola of the APC.