OsunDecides2018: Omisore’s decision splits SDP

The headquarters of the Social Democratic Party has differed with its Osun State chapter and its Osun governorship candidate, Iyola Omisore, over the latter’s decision to support the ruling All Progressive Congress in Thursday’s supplementary polls.

The party said, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed, on Wednesday night, a few hours after Mr Omisore’s declaration, that it does not support the decision.

“The SDP would like to make it categorically clear that the national leadership of the party was not part of the recent developments involving our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, and the conclusions arrived at.

“We remain irrevocably committed to serving the Nigerian people on the basis of the vision, principles and goals of social democracy which underlie the philosophy of our great party, the SDP,” it said in a terse statement.

The position of the national body evidently puts in on a collision course with its state chapter.

The Osun SDP had earlier said it supports Mr Omisore’s decision to support the aspirations of the APC to win via a communiqué issued at the end of its zonal meetings in Iwo, Ijesa land, Ede, Ikirun, Ife, and signed by the party’s zonal executives.

They unanimously agreed to support the APC for the supplementary election.

“APC is more reliable than PDP, that the fact we have a deputy governor in Ife will place a caveat on what will be available to us in Ife zone, that Osun East senatorial ticket should be given to Senator Omisore because of his enormous followership,” the SDP state leaders explained.

In the election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes. Mr Omisore, who hails from Ife Central local government, polled 128,049 votes to occupy the third place.

The election was declared inconclusive on Sunday by the electoral commission, INEC, because the difference between the two leading parties, PDP and APC, is less than the number of cancelled votes (3,498) in the seven polling units.

Both the APC and the PDP sought Mr Omisore’s support for the supplementary election.

Mr Omisore is seen as the game changer in the election which will take place in seven polling units in four local government areas.

Mr Omisore, after receiving both parties’ delegates, eventually asked his supporters to vote for the APC saying the party shared his political ideologies.

But an unimpressed national body of the SDP is not amused at the decision of the controversial politician despite the backing Mr Omisore has received from the state chapter.