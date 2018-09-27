OsunDecides2018: Aregbesola declares public holiday for rerun

Related News

The Osun State Government has declared Thursday a public holiday as INEC seeks to conclude the governorship election through a supplementary poll in seven units across four local governments.

The holiday is to allow state employees in the areas where voting will take place participate in the exercise without any hindrance.

“The State Government of Osun has declared Thursday September 27, 2018 a public holiday throughout the state,” a statement on Wednesday, signed by the governor’s media aide, Sola Fasure said.

“This is to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election taking place in seven units in Ife-North, Ife-South, Orolu and Osogbo Local Government Areas of the State.”

The police have said there would be restriction of movement around the polling units affected.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates from the seven polling units where elections would hold.