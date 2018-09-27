OsunDecides2018: SGF Boss Mustapha visits Omisore

Related News

The Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, has visited Iyiola Omisore in Ile-Ife.

Mr Mustapha came with Ekiti governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, who has been to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Mr Omisore’s house, three times in the last 24 hours.

Mr Mustapha’s visit came after another visit by an APC delegation, comprising four state governors, Mr Fayemi and the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The SGF told journalists that Mr Omisore has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he plays politics of maturity.

He said that his visit was beyond politics as he married from Osun State.

He described Mr Omisore as his in-law.

“Omisore has been exemplified among other leaders because of the pivotal role played in the establishment of democracy in Nigeria.

“Honestly, Omisore needs to be commended, should forget all that happened in the past and come together to build our state and nation at large” he stated.

In his response, Mr Omisore lauded his visitors and other supporters throughout his journey so far in politics.

Mr Omisore appealed to all voters to cast their vote to their right choice and maintain peaceful coexistence in the rerun election.

(NAN)