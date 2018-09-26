OsunDecides2018: PDP alleges arrest of doctor who treated detained party chieftain

Related News

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party sent the statement below alleging the arrest of a doctor who went to treat one of its leaders arrested by the police.

The PDP had earlier alleged that its leaders were being arrested in Osun in the build up to the supplementary governorship election in the state on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the police clarification on why the politicians were arrested.

Read the PDP statement on the latest arrest below.

Less than 24 hours to the rerun of the Osun State elections in some Local Government Areas, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts are still being arrested.

The clampdown on the PDP leaders has continued this morning with the arrest of the chairman of PDP publicity committee in Osun State, Muyiwa Oladimeji, according to a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Mr Oladimeji, a reputable medical doctor had gone to conduct medical check on Alhaji Fatal Diekola who was detained by police on trumped up charges for the past three days.

“After the medical examination, Oladimeji made to leave but (the) police personnel stopped him and declared that the police service has instruction to arrest him.

“He has since been detained without any access.

“The arrest this morning marked a continuation of ongoing clampdown on PDP leaders ahead of tomorrow’s supplementary poll,” the statement by Adeleke’s Campaign Organisation, highlighted.

The organisation asserted that democracy is under threat.

“We alert local and international audience to (the) ongoing attacks and arrests of PDP leaders. Democracy is under threat.

“We demand (the) immediate release of all detained PDP leaders. It is unconstitutional and immoral for security agencies to become tool of political persecution.”