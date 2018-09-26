OsunDecides2018: APC, PDP accuse each other of cloning PVCs

Related News

Less than 24 hours to the supplementary Osun State governorship election declared inconclusive on Saturday, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused each other of cloning of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs)

The two major parties made these allegations against each other in separate statements on Tuesday.

The chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Soji Adagunodo, in a statement alleged that the APC is cloning PVCs at the Government House, Annex, Oke-Fia in order to rig election at the polling units where the polls will take place on Thursday.

“APC has gone to seven polling units on massive vote buying ranging from the sum of N50,000 to N100,000 per card. INEC is now selling uncollected PVCs to APC at the rate of N3,000 per one which will give them room to rig the election.

“Just to ensure that we don’t win the supplementary election slated for Thursday, APC government has connived with the security operatives to launch attack on some of the party members.

“They attacked Alh. Asafa, Idowu Agbaje and some other prominent members of the party at their homes by security operatives and the APC thugs this morning just to intimidate our supporters but nothing will stop our victory on Thursday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting publicity secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement also said his party has received fresh reports from their field agents on the “ongoing cloning of PVCs by PDP agents”.

“We view this development as bizarre and a sign of the desperation of the PDP to takeover Osun State by all illegal means.

“While we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently investigate the development and promptly arrest persons behind the cloning, we strongly advise INEC to ensure that its voters register is not tampered with.”

Both parties also called on INEC and security agencies to speak publicly on measures being taken to stop the ongoing vote buying by agents which has become widespread in the state.

In the inconclusive election, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) scored 254,698 votes to beat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.

Mr Adeleke could not be returned because his victory was by a slim 353 votes, much lower than the 3,498 cancelled votes from seven polling units where supplementary elections will now be held.