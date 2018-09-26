Suspected serial rapist caught in Ekiti university

Related News

A suspected serial rapist, Chidi Okoye, who has been in the ‘wanted list’ of Ekiti State University (EKSU) security unit for raping female students of the institution has been caught, two officials have confirmed.

The 18-year-old, who is not a student, was caught last Friday by the university security unit, PREMIUM TIMES was told.

Mr Okoye was arrested alongside an accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.

Students, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said rape cases had become rampant in their environment for months with students unable to apprehend perpetrators.

Narrating her experience, one of the victims reportedly raped by Mr Okoye who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview under the condition of anonymity said she was threatened to succumb to the rapist.

“I was coming from a night class and heading to my off-campus residence at Iworoko when Okoye ‘double crossed’ me with gun. He pointed to the nearest bush and asked that I remove my clothes myself. I pleaded with him but he refused. At gunpoint point, I had nothing to do than to yield to his instructions,” she said.

When contacted, the university chief security officer (CSO), Tunde Ajayi, disclosed that not less than seven female students had been reportedly raped by Mr Okoye in the last three months.

“With a good knowledge of the neighborhood where Okoye himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle of the night and return to his room which he shared with an accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES was also informed that Mr Okoye confessed to the crimes.

“When we called his father, the boy confessed, and even his father said the boy has been wayward from home. He ran away from home,” Mr Ajayi added.

Exhibits reportedly recovered from him include several smart phones, ATM cards, a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the state command public relations officer, but the investigating police officer, who identified himself as Sunday, an inspector, said the suspects have been arrested and will be charged to court as soon as police conclude investigation.