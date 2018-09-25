Dangote, Sultan, Governors to raise N1.5 billion for Islamic Centre

Related News

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, will lead prominent Islamic leaders to Ibadan on Sunday to raise N1.5 billion for the construction of the International Islamic Centre for Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS).

A statement issued on Tuesday by the MUSCOYS Public Relations Officer, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State will also the governors of Osun, Ogun, Kano and Kaduna states attending the event.

Mr Balogun said Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group, Rasaki Oladejo, Ahmed Raji (SAN), Sakariyau Babalola are also expected to raise money for the project.

Other dignitaries expected at the launching include Daud Makanjuola, Aare Musulumi of Yoruba-land including Edo and Delta, as well as the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba land and other Islamic title holders.

Mr Balogun said the multi-purpose International Islamic Centre, the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa, belongs to all Muslims.

(NAN)