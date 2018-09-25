OsunDecides: APC, Fayemi visit Omisore for support

Related News

The All Progressive Congress and governor-elect of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, have also made attempts to woo the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Iyiola Omisore, ahead of the Osun State governorship supplementary poll scheduled for Thursday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called for the supplementary poll after declaring the election held on Saturday inconclusive because the margin of victory of the winner was lower than the number of registered voters in seven units where votes were voided.

Ever since the declaration was made, politicians from the two major parties have made attempts to solicit the support of Mr Omisore, who has political capacity in some of the areas where the re-run elections will take place.

Mr Omisore, who hails from Ife central local government, polled 128,049 votes to occupy the third place behind the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Fayemi, in the company of APC delegates, visited the former deputy governor in his hometown in Ile-Ife on Tuesday.

According to Mr Omisore’s media aide, Seyi Gesinde, the APC official his team visited to canvas support for APC ahead of the Thursday poll.

“It is the same call for him to support APC for the re-run, but he has not decided on who to yet. He is interested in who will adopt SDP’s manifestos for good governance in Osun,” he told PREMIUM TIMES

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on behalf of the People’s Democratic Party, announced on Monday via his Twitter handle that his party was in talks with Mr Omisore for support.

Meanwhile, the SDP candidate debunked the reports that he had agreed to work with the PDP with the view to ensuring its victory in the rerun poll.

He said the two parties had been talking to him, but he had given conditions for his support to any party.

“I have given my programmes to both APC and PDP. My programme is like this: payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me,” Mr Omisore told journalists on Monday evening.