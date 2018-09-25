MAPOLY lecturers declare indefinite ‘work-to-rule’ action

Related News

Members of the academic staff union (ASUP) of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta have declared an indefinite ‘work-to-rule’ action over unpaid four months’ salaries, state of the institution and alleged neglect by the Ogun State Government, among others.

The zone C coordinator of ASUP, Olawale Omoobaorun confirmed this in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening.

Work-to-rule is an industrial action in which workers do no more than the minimum required by the rules of their contract, and precisely follow all safety or other regulations. This may cause a slowdown or decrease in their productivity.

Such an action is considered less disruptive than a strike or lockout. For instance, the lecturers may go to school but not attend classes to teach students.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the lecturers made the decision at the last congress of the union where they all expressed their displeasure over the unpaid salaries between June and September 2018 and 67 per cent of ten months salary arrears.

“It is high time we informed the general public and stakeholders about our union’s decision and the state of the 38- year-old polytechnic. As we speak, the state government is yet to pay us a dime in the last four mouths. Also, it is owing us 67 per cent of 10 months salaries and N72 million part-time claim, among others,” the ASUP coordinator said.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of education, Modupe Mujota, did not answer the calls nor reply text messages sent to her by PREMIUM TIMES on the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the lecturers had earlier enbarked on a two months strike in 2017. It also disagreed with the state government for carving out the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic which later transformed into Moshood Abiola University of Technology.