#OsunDecides2018: APC, PDP tackle each other over arrest of opposition leaders

EJIGBO: 11:30am - it was observed that voters no longer fold their ballot papers before voting at Ward 3, PU6 in front of Ejigbo local government secretariat located inside Ejigbo town. INEC Ad-hoc staff there said they have told voters to do so. "We repeatedly told them to fold their ballot papers but they keep opening it before going to the voting cubicle. Their party agents also enlightened them on this", an Ad-hoc staff said. It was also observed at same unit that the voter can be fully seen inside the voting cubicle as he/she votes. As part of measures to check vote buying, INEC had said it would restrategize the voting cubicle in such a way that a voter could not be seen by anybody while thumbprinting inside the cubicle. The commission also said voters will not be allowed to go in or come out from the cubicle without folding their ballot papers unlike what is currently happening in Ejigbo.
EJIGBO: 11:30am - it was observed that voters no longer fold their ballot papers before voting at Ward 3, PU6 in front of Ejigbo local government secretariat located inside Ejigbo town. INEC Ad-hoc staff there said they have told voters to do so. "We repeatedly told them to fold their ballot papers but they keep opening it before going to the voting cubicle. Their party agents also enlightened them on this", an Ad-hoc staff said. It was also observed at same unit that the voter can be fully seen inside the voting cubicle as he/she votes. As part of measures to check vote buying, INEC had said it would restrategize the voting cubicle in such a way that a voter could not be seen by anybody while thumbprinting inside the cubicle. The commission also said voters will not be allowed to go in or come out from the cubicle without folding their ballot papers unlike what is currently happening in Ejigbo.

Following the declaration by the Returning Officer, Joseph Fuwape, that the Saturday governorship election in Osun is inconclusive, the People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress in the state have traded accusations of physical attacks on their members ahead of the supplementary polls in seven units on Thursday.

In the inconclusive election, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.

However, Mr Ademola could not be returned because his victory margin of 353 votes is lower than the number of votes cancelled in seven polling units which have 3498 registered voters.

INEC has fixed Thursday for voters in those units to determine the outcome of the election.

The re-run election will hold in the units in Orolu, Ife South, Ife North and Osogbo local government areas.

But on Monday, PDP raised alarm over alleged crackdowns on its leaders at Osogbo, Ile Ife and Orolu.

A statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, Director, Media and Publicity for the Adeleke campaign organisation, said “several leaders of the PDP have been arrested while party supporters are at the mercy of APC thugs.

“This morning around Alekuwodo, Osogbo, PDP members were matcheted with gunshots booming all over the town. At Osogbo, a top leader of the party, Alhaji Fatal Diekola, was arrested. He was roughhandled and beaten up despite his ill health. His aides were matcheted. Other PDP leaders at Osogbo are being harassed with many of them unable to sleep in their respective houses,” he alleged.

The PDP also said the situation was the same at Orolu.

“All these are being done to manipulate the supplementary polls. We therefore call the attention of the public, local and international election observers to continuation of electoral impunity and denial of fundamental human rights to PDP leaders in Osun State.There is a subsisting and active threats to democracy in Osun State and Nigeria.

“After the electoral body’s unprecedented coup against democracy, agents of slave drivers and their party, the APC, have continued their unholy plot to detail the will of the people. Osun people are resisting and they will continue to do so until their governor-elect is confirmed.”

Reacting to the allegations, the APC said the arrest of the PDP chieftain, Mr. Deikola, confirmed the general opinion that the PDP was out to pervert the will of the people in the ongoing governorship contest.

Ajibola Famurewa, the Director of Publicity for Mr Oyetola’s campaign organisation, said Mr. Diekola was arrested for sponsoring thugs to invade Alekuwodo area in Osogbo “shooting sporadically to scare people and cause tension in the state capital.

“We are vindicated today that the security agents finally nabbed one of the PDP vote-buying and selling dealer, Fatai Diekola, who has been the arrowhead of procurement and commoditization of Permanent Voters Card (PVC). We had complained to security agents about the violent posture of the PDP and the way they were monetizing votes before and during last Saturday, September 22 election.

“To worsen the issue on Saturday night, Diekola, Adagunodo and others invaded a Collation Centre in Ward 5 Osogbo and forced APC and other party agents to sign a doctored result which was later rejected at the local government collation centre. This singular action substantially contributed to rendering the election inconclusive and now requiring INEC, security agents and political parties to deploy fresh resources for the new election.”

The APC however commended the police for the arrest of Mr. Deikola and urged other security agents to be on the alert to prevent individuals vote-buying and campaign before Thursday.

“This election is about the future of the state and as such the will of the majority must be protected. The popular choice of the people must be allowed to evolve. That is the very essence of democracy.”

Meanwhile, efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach police spokesperson in Osun State, Folasade Odoro, for details of the arrest were not fruitful as her phone was switched off.

Also, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Afolabi Babawale, said he was not in the state when contacted.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.