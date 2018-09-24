13th NUSSA Games opens at UNILORIN

Related News

The 13th Nigerian Universities Staff Sport Association (NUSSA) Games was flagged-off on September 22 at the Main Bowl of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), with no fewer than 3, 000 sportsmen and women who are workers of various Nigerian universities.

The weekly bulletin of UNILORIN said on Monday that the participants were already in the University for the sports fiesta.

The Chairman of the NUSSA Games’ Local Organising Committee, Uche Basil-Eke, said the one week sports event would feature athletes from both the academic and non-academic staff of Nigerian universities.

Mr Basil-Eke also added that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had been invited to the walking competition and to declare the festival closed on September 29, noting that principal officers of Nigerian universities would also participate in the walk event.

The LOC chairman said that the festival would feature 15 sports, including athletics, ayo, basketball, badminton, chess, darts, draught, football and handball.

Other games to be competed for are scrabble, squash, swimming, table-tennis, tennis and volleyball.

He disclosed that certificates would be awarded to participants at the end of the competition, saying that the event was not really about competition, but the promotion of sport excellence among staff of Nigerian universities.

The grand finale would be at a Gala Night to be hosted by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Sulyman Abdulkareem.

Mr Basil-Eke, who is also the Chairman of the University of Ilorin Sport Council, announced that the closing ceremony of the Games would hold on Saturday, at the Main Stadium.

