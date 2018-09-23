OsunDecides: Ben Bruce showers praises on Davido

Related News

A Nigerian senator, Ben-Murray Bruce, has showered praises on pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for the support shown to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, during Saturday’s election in the State.

Mr Adeleke, a senator representing Osun West is vying to be Osun State governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bruce shared the message on Sunday through his Twitter page after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive.

“Dear @iam_Davido, Anyone that has a son or a nephew like you does not even need federal power. God has blessed that person with a power mightier than that wielded by the clueless @OfficialAPCNg. The @OfficialPDPNig has a lot to be grateful to God over you and your steadfastness!” he said.

Though a re-run election has been slated in the areas where votes were cancelled, the announcement by INEC has created diverse reactions, including condemnation from the PDP.

In a statement shared by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the process was “conclusive and that its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 votes, is in clear lead and should be immediately declared winner by INEC, having met the requirements of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)”.

In a series of Tweets following Saturday’s election, Davido was seen actively showing support for his uncle and even charged President Muhammadu and INEC to “do the right thing.”

“You are a man of Integrity sir please do the right thing !! @MBuhari …. @inecnigeria @IsiakaAdeleke1 !! The People have spoken!!” he said.

Although Mr Adeleke’s bid for the number one position in the state was embraced by controversies, it did not stop the singer from showing massive support as he pulled out a mammoth crowd during the campaign process, which many say contributed greatly to his uncle’s bid.

Davido, 22, alongside his record label mates have been in Osun State in the last few days soliciting votes for the PDP candidate popularly known as the ‘dancing senator’.

In his most recent tweet, Davido sounded assured of victory irrespective of INEC’s declaration.

“Victory is certain whichever way …. God’s plan issokay,” he said.