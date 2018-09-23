OsunDecides2018: Adeleke speaks on election, performance

Related News

The candidate of the PDP in the Osun governorship eelction, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to Osun electorate for their kind support in yesterday election.

Mr Adeleke won a slight majority of votes in the election held on Saturday but was not declared winner by the electoral commission, INEC. INEC declared the election inconclusive saying the margin between Mr Adeleke’s votes and that of his closest challenger, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, was lower than the number of cancelled votes. A rerun election has, therefore, been fixed for Thursday.

In a statement he signed Sunday evening, Mr Adeleke said the widespread support he garnered across the state humbled him,declaring that he was honoured to have won considerable votes across all local governments of the state.

“I sent my appreciation through this medium to Osun voters who find me worthy of their votes.Your votes humbled me and further streghten my resolve to truly serve our people.

“Despite all the blackmails and persecution ,you stand by me,you voted for me and you defended your votes.You adopted me as the rallying point of the redemption movement.Words cannot express the depth of my appreciation”,Adeleke said.

“We will get to the promised land. It started well and it will end in praise to our dear God.Let us rededicate ourselves to the struggle. You have proved that with determination, the most powerful tyrant can be forced to submit to the will of the people.I appreciate you all,” the statement concluded.