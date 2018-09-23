OsunDecides2018: PDP alleges plot to manipulate Osogbo results

Related News

The Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation has complained over alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to tamper with the results from registration areas four and five in Osogbo Local Government Area.

Fears became rife when eight of the 20 units of Ward 5 failed to show up at the ward collation centre, but went somewhere else, an act adjudged by electoral officials as a mistake. It took several hours after the mistake was realised before the units returned to the collation centre.

Agents of the PDP at the Osogbo INEC office had raised posers as to where the results of the units were taken, if not to a place where they were doctored.

“We again alert the the public of an ongoing plot to change the results of Osogbo Ward 4 and 5 which are already won by the PDP,” a statement signed by the organisation’s Publicity Director, Olawale Rasheed, said.

“Both wards have the highest voting figures in Osogbo local government and results from our party agents showed that PDP has won in those wards.

“The electoral commission has however refused to release the results due to pressure from the state governor and the ruling party

“Similar developments took place at Esa Oke until the youth of the area resisted the manipulation plots. We warn against pushing our people to resort to self help.

“As results are been collated across the state ,we demand utmost fair play and transparency from the electoral body. We are watching and monitoring closely. Under no circumstance should the collation process be manipulated.

“Our agents and leaders are on their toes armed with relevant results and forms.The will of the people must be respected.We task INEC and security agencies to obey the directive of President Muhammad Buhari who had ordered that the Osun electoral process should never be manipulated by federal or any related agencies.

“We call on local and international observers to take note of the ongoing process and assist the people of Osun state to realise the supremacy of their electoral will.

“Our people should also be ever vigilant to protect their votes and their aspirations for better life.”

There was, however, tension at the INEC Osogbo LGA headquarters following the restiveness of some party supporters outside the complex.

It took the combined efforts of security agencies who shot into the air to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the result of the controversial Ward 5 has been announced at the ward collation centre which saw the APC scoring 2305 votes as against PDP’s 1997 votes. The SDP polled 2168 votes to place second behind the APC.

The Ward 5 results are, however, yet to be formally announced at the local government collation centre. The officials from Ward 5 failed to turn up at the centre despite announcing the results over an hour ago.

The PDP chairman in the state, Soji Adagunodo, stormed the collation centre at INEC LGA Secretariat and warned that his agents should not allow the entering of the results into the sheets unless they were verified against the results from the respective polling units.

The officials were being awaited while the collating officers had left the hall at the time of this report.

APC officials could not be reached for their comments as at the time of this report.