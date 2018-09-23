OsunDecides2018: How APC won Ejigbo Local Govt

Related News

The candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Osun State governorship election has emerged victorious in Ejigbo Local Government Area.

Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC polled 14,779 votes in the local government while Nurudeen Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with a total of 11,116 votes.

Of the 11 wards in the local government which contained 93 polling units, APC cleared all except for one ward that was won by the PDP.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Iyiola Omisore, came third with 4,803 votes.

Results from each ward was collated at the INEC secretariat in Ejigbo.

A total of 63,652 electorates are registered in the local governments while 35,061 were accredited.

Of the 34,896 votes cast, 32,787 were valid while 2,109 were rejected.

Party agents of ADC, APC, ACD, APA, SDP and PDP signed the results at the centre at 2:10 a.m.

Though 48 candidates contested in the election, only five candidates of the leading parties in the state shared the bulk of votes in Ejigbo as expected. They are APC, ADC, PDP, ADP and SDP.

APC’s victory in Ejigbo will not come as a surprise to many as it is believed that the LGA is a stronghold of the party.

A former Osun APC senator, Mudashir Husain, who lost the Senate by-election seat to the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Adeleke, had expressed belief that the APC would win Ejigbo.

“APC is the party to beat in this election. We must definitely win here in Ejigbo,” Mr Husain said after casting his vote in his polling unit in Ejigbo.

See the full results below

WARD 1

No of registered voters: 4995

No of accredited voters:2567

Parties:

ADC: 14

ADP: 39

APC: 1027(winner)

PDP: 782

SDP: 389

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2382

REJECTED VOTES : 175

VOTES CASTS: 2557

WARD 2

No of registered voters: 10,607

No of accredited voters: 5294

Parties:

ADC: 39

ADP: 81

APC: 2419(winner)

PDP: 1611

SDP: 387

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 4981

REJECTED VOTES : 290

VOTES CASTS: 5271

WARD 3

No of registered voters: 5729

No of accredited voters:3056

Parties:

ADC:15

ADP:44

APC:1181(WINNER)

PDP:1168

SDP:274

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2775

REJECTED VOTES : 236

VOTES CASTS: 3011

WARD 4

No of registered voters: 7121

No of accredited voters: 3910

Parties:

ADC:46

ADP:46

APC:2104(WINNER)

PDP:1108

SDP:376

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3794

REJECTED VOTES : 96

VOTES CASTS: 3890

WARD 5

No of registered voters: 4995

No of accredited voters:2567

Parties:

ADC: 22

ADP: 31

APC: 1341(WINNER)

PDP: 732

SDP: 386

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2382

REJECTED VOTES : 175

VOTES CASTS: 2557

WARD 6

No of registered voters: 4888

No of accredited voters:2868

Parties:

ADC:23

ADP:21

APC:1069(WINNER)

PDP:929

SDP:600

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2698

REJECTED VOTES : 170

VOTES CASTS: 2868

WARD 7

No of registered voters: 3629

No of accredited voters:2149

Parties:

ADC:20

ADP:60

APC:723

PDP: 785 (WINNER)

SDP: 226

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 1925

REJECTED VOTES : 224

VOTES CASTS: 2149

WARD 8

No of registered voters: 5769

No of accredited voters: 3390

Parties:

ADC: 31

ADP:80

APC: 1242(WINNER)

PDP: 1223

SDP: 561

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3215

REJECTED VOTES : 173

VOTES CASTS: 3388

WARD 9

No of registered voters: 6063

No of accredited voters: 3513

Parties:

ADC: 14

ADP:83

APC:1386 (WINNER)

PDP: 1345

SDP: 302

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3262

REJECTED VOTES : 232

VOTES CASTS: 3494

WARD 10

No of registered voters: 5049

No of accredited voters: 3102

Parties:

ADC: 9

ADP:38

APC: 1367(WINNER)

PDP: 945

SDP: 474

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2954

REJECTED VOTES : 126

VOTES CASTS: 3080

WARD 11

No of registered voters: 4508

No of accredited voters: 2442

Parties:

ADC: 25

ADP:67

APC:920 (WINNER)

PDP: 788

SDP: 318

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2198

REJECTED VOTES : 229

VOTES CASTS: 2427

Ejigbo has 11 wards with a total of 93 polling units.