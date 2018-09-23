OsunDecides2018: How APC won Ejigbo Local Govt

The candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Osun State governorship election has emerged victorious in Ejigbo Local Government Area.
Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC polled 14,779 votes in the local government while Nurudeen Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with a total of 11,116 votes.
Of the 11 wards in the local government which contained 93 polling units, APC cleared all except for one ward that was won by the PDP.
The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Iyiola Omisore, came third with 4,803 votes.
Results from each ward was collated at the INEC secretariat in Ejigbo.
A total of 63,652 electorates are registered in the local governments while 35,061 were accredited.
Of the 34,896 votes cast, 32,787 were valid while 2,109 were rejected.
Party agents of ADC, APC, ACD, APA, SDP and PDP signed the results at the centre at 2:10 a.m.
Though 48 candidates contested in the election, only five candidates of the leading parties in the state shared the bulk of votes in Ejigbo as expected. They are APC, ADC, PDP, ADP and SDP.
APC’s victory in Ejigbo will not come as a surprise to many as it is believed that the LGA is a stronghold of the party.
A former Osun APC senator, Mudashir Husain, who lost the Senate by-election seat to the PDP governorship candidate, Mr Adeleke, had expressed belief that the APC would win Ejigbo.
“APC is the party to beat in this election. We must definitely win here in Ejigbo,” Mr Husain said after casting his vote in his polling unit in Ejigbo.
See the full results below
WARD 1
No of registered voters: 4995
No of accredited voters:2567
Parties:
ADC: 14
ADP: 39
APC: 1027(winner)
PDP: 782
SDP: 389
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2382
REJECTED VOTES : 175
VOTES CASTS: 2557
WARD 2
No of registered voters: 10,607
No of accredited voters: 5294
Parties:
ADC: 39
ADP: 81
APC: 2419(winner)
PDP: 1611
SDP: 387
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 4981
REJECTED VOTES : 290
VOTES CASTS: 5271
WARD 3
No of registered voters: 5729
No of accredited voters:3056
Parties:
ADC:15
ADP:44
APC:1181(WINNER)
PDP:1168
SDP:274
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2775
REJECTED VOTES : 236
VOTES CASTS: 3011
WARD 4
No of registered voters: 7121
No of accredited voters: 3910
Parties:
ADC:46
ADP:46
APC:2104(WINNER)
PDP:1108
SDP:376
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3794
REJECTED VOTES : 96
VOTES CASTS: 3890
WARD 5
No of registered voters: 4995
No of accredited voters:2567
Parties:
ADC: 22
ADP: 31
APC: 1341(WINNER)
PDP: 732
SDP: 386
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2382
REJECTED VOTES : 175
VOTES CASTS: 2557
WARD 6
No of registered voters: 4888
No of accredited voters:2868
Parties:
ADC:23
ADP:21
APC:1069(WINNER)
PDP:929
SDP:600
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2698
REJECTED VOTES : 170
VOTES CASTS: 2868
WARD 7
No of registered voters: 3629
No of accredited voters:2149
Parties:
ADC:20
ADP:60
APC:723
PDP: 785 (WINNER)
SDP: 226
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 1925
REJECTED VOTES : 224
VOTES CASTS: 2149
WARD 8
No of registered voters: 5769
No of accredited voters: 3390
Parties:
ADC: 31
ADP:80
APC: 1242(WINNER)
PDP: 1223
SDP: 561
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3215
REJECTED VOTES : 173
VOTES CASTS: 3388
WARD 9
No of registered voters: 6063
No of accredited voters: 3513
Parties:
ADC: 14
ADP:83
APC:1386 (WINNER)
PDP: 1345
SDP: 302
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 3262
REJECTED VOTES : 232
VOTES CASTS: 3494
WARD 10
No of registered voters: 5049
No of accredited voters: 3102
Parties:
ADC: 9
ADP:38
APC: 1367(WINNER)
PDP: 945
SDP: 474
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2954
REJECTED VOTES : 126
VOTES CASTS: 3080
WARD 11
No of registered voters: 4508
No of accredited voters: 2442
Parties:
ADC: 25
ADP:67
APC:920 (WINNER)
PDP: 788
SDP: 318
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2198
REJECTED VOTES : 229
VOTES CASTS: 2427
Ejigbo has 11 wards with a total of 93 polling units.