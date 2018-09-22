JUST IN: #OsunDecides2018: Official result as APC candidate Oyetola’s polling unit announced

Related News

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, has emerged winner at his polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr. Oyetola voted alongside his wife at his Iragbiji hometown in PU2, Ward 1, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

After collation of results at the polling unit, Mr Oyetola overwhelmingly won there as announced by the presiding INEC official.

The APC candidate polled 351 votes to defeat his closest rival at the polling unit, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC), who had 134 votes.

Immediately after the results were announced, there was jubilation at the polling unit.

Earlier, while addressing journalists after casting his vote, Mr. Oyetola said: “From the report reaching me, everything is still going on smoothly but it will be difficult to judge now.”

Mr. Oyetola is one of the major contenders among the 48 candidates seeking to become the next governor of the state.

He was the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola until he resigned after emerging the APC candidate for the election.