JUST IN: Close call as APC wins Aregbesola’s polling unit

The governing All Progressives Congress has won the election in the polling unit of the outgoing Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Aregbesola earlier voted at his polling booth located in Isare Ward 8, Unit 1 of Ilesa East Local Government Area.

At the end of collation, Mr Aregbesola’s APC scored 132 votes to defeat its closest challenger, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had 84 votes.

A total of 330 votes were cast and the results announced in the presence of voters, journalists and election observers.

Earlier in the day, Mr Aregbesola after casting his vote alongside his wife expressed confidence that his party would win the governorship election.

Details later…