APC candidate Oyetola votes, speaks on likelihood of victory

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election in Osun State.

Mr Oyetola said this while casting his vote in his hometown in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

The candidate voted at about 10:15 a.m. at PU1, Ward 2, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

While addressing journalists after casting his vote, Mr. Oyetola said: “From the report reaching me, everything is still going on smoothly but it will be difficult to judge now”

When asked about the voting process, he said he believes INEC has advanced as the card reader appeared more efficient.

“I put my fingers and it captured once. It shows that we are advancing. I’m optimistic that at the of the day, we will emerge.”

A total of 48 parties are participating in the election including Mr Oyetola.

Mr Oyetola was the former Chief of Staff to the outgoing Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

