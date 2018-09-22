OsunDecides2018: Adeleke votes, expresses concern over card readers

Related News

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed concern over the functionality of card readers in the process.

He raised this concern after casting his vote at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government on Saturday.

Mr Adeleke voted some minutes after 8a.m.

Speaking with journalists after exercising his right, he asserted his optimism at victory while raising concern over the card readers.

He said, “I hope the card readers work because it took process before the card reader started working. So far so good, it’s been peaceful.

“We’ll have a fair election. I’m very optimistic that I’m going to win this election.”

Responding to questions on accusations against him before election, Mr Adeleke said such moves by his opponent were borne out of fear.

“All allegations levelled against me is (are) false. It’s all lies.

They tried to make sure that I do not stand this election. I’m qualified, I have all it takes. They are afraid of me because they know that in a free and fair election, I’m going win. And by the special grace of God, that’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to win.”