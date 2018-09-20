One killed as police clash with suspected robbers in Lagos

Related News

The police in Lagos have killed an armed robbery suspect in a shootout with alleged robbers at the Owode, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Chike Oti on Thursday, the Police said an undisclosed number of the robbery gang were injured.

He said, acting on a tip-off, the divisional police officer of the area surrounded members of the gang, who were alleged to have stabbed and killed one Sylvester Chikwendu, 32, during an alleged inter-cult clash at Demuren street, Alapere-Ketu area.

The DPO reportedly mobilised a team to Thomas Bus-stop, Owode. He told his men to narrow the road and gave them a clear description of the gang’s operational car.

Mr Oti explained that on sighting the police, the gang member became desperate and started shooting at the cops.

He said the police responded to the alleged unprovoked attack killing one of the gang members and injuring others.

“During the gun battle, one of them bowed to death owing to bullet wounds sustained during the fight while the others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds abandoning items which had since been recovered, at the scene.”

Mr Oti said the police recovered items including a Toyota Camry saloon car without registration number, one pump action rifle, one locally made revolver pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, five live 9mm calibre ammunition, three live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two cutlasses, charms and assorted clothings, from the gang.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal was quoted in the statement as saying the action of the police personnel followed an instruction by the command to “decisively subdue perpetrators of violent crimes.”

Mr Imohimi appealed to health care professionals including native doctors and other caregivers, to be on the lookout for patients with gunshot wounds and inform the police within two hours of commencement of treatment in line with the Compulsory Treatment of Victims Of Gunshot Act.