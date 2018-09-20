OsunDecides: People with disabilities rally support for ADC candidate, Akinbade

Related News

Hundreds of people living with disabilities in Osun State on Wednesday rallied support for the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Fatai Akinbade, ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

The group held a rally with the ADC deputy governorship candidate, Folahanmi Oloyede, in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Led by Lani Gbadebo, the group said ADC remained the only party that could salvage the state from “maladministration.”

He said the present administration had neglected them and had not been attending to issues affecting them.

“We have made up our minds to support and vote for ADC on Saturday. We have suffered enough and we believe in the pedigree and integrity of both Akinbade and Oloyede to rescue this state and also attend to our needs as members of this state,” said Mr Gbadebo.

“We have gone through their manifestos and their plans for us and we are convinced that they are truly on a rescue mission.”

Addressing the disabled, the Ms Oloyede said the party had the interest of the entire people of the state at heart and that issues affecting persons living with disabilities would be prioritised once Mr Akinbade and herself were voted into power.

She said that people living with disabilities had equal rights in the society and that the party had made policies and plans to empower them.

“Once we get into office, we will hire medical specialists to ensure that permanent ailments that can be avoided are avoided,” she said.

“Aside from the provision of good health services, we will provide health insurance schemes and education for children with special needs.

“We will make life meaningful for people with special needs and those living with disabilities. Youth will also be taken care of. Our government will employ two persons with disabilities into each ministry in the state, as long as they have the required qualifications.

“Married persons living with disabilities will be assisted to have a better life through skills acquisition and empowerment. We will teach and inculcate in our people the ethics of respect for those living with disabilities. Widows will be entitled to loan schemes. No disabled person will beg in Osun.

“So I want you to vote for our party just like you have promised in order to bring all these plans to fruition. We are here for service because our tickets were given to us free of charge by the ADC. We will appraise our curriculum in this state and revamp education, especially for those living with disabilities.”

On the payment of salaries and other entitlements, Ms Oloyede said, “We will ensure that all salary arrears are paid and we will pay full salaries. I am a retiree and I have made a covenant with my God not to collect my entitlements until those who are being owed have collected their pension arrears.”