OsunDecides: APC, ADP accuse each other of misinformation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, Moshood Adeoti, of misinformation ahead of the September 22 governorship election in the state.

The ADP had earlier, in a statement, raised alarm that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was colluding with the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

However reacting to the allegations, Kunle Oyatomi, the APC director of publicity, said the ADP and its candidate, Mr Adeoti, are “the real dangers to the Saturday’s election because they are raising a false alarm that is capable of creating chaos before, during and after the governorship election.”

“This is one amongst other allegations Adeoti’s ADP made without producing a shared of evidence. We hope are aware of the gravity of this allegation, which he and his men have an obligation to prove in a court of law,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We also believe that the ADP candidate is fully conscious of the chaos that this unsubstantiated allegation is capable of causing, otherwise the law will not excuse them if they eventually plead ignorance of the danger these allegations pose.

“It is therefore in the best interest of the ADP and its functionaries to immediately make available to the public whatever evidence they have by naming names of the people involved by giving description of the collution process.”

The APC also urged security personnel to compel Mr Adeoti and his party to prove their case in order to nip in the bud the chaos and violence which the allegation portend.

Mr Adeoti was an APC leader and secretary to the Osun State Government before he resigned following the crisis that trailed the party’s governorship primary.