OsunDecides: PDP petitions IG, SSS over killing of member

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of one of its leaders in Ofatedo community, in Egbedore local government by suspected political thugs allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress.

It also wrote a separate petition to the IGP alleging that an attempt was made by loyalists of the state government on the life of its governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Briefing journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, the chairman of the party in the state, Soji Adagunodo, alleged that the All Progressives Congress had perfected plans to manipulate and rig the election on Saturday.

A copy of the petition obtained by PREMIUM TIMES and addressed to the IGP, copied to the State Security Service and the Independent National Electoral Commission, noted that one Nasir Ajasa, the chairman of the Nigeria Automobile Association of Nigeria was trailed by his assailant and hacked to death on Sunday, September 16.

“The sad event occurred in the night of Sunday, 16th of September 2018 when armed thugs sponsored by the All Progressives Congress attacked and killed the said Mr Nasiru Jimoh Ajasa,” the petition read.

“Mr Ajasa had attended a PDP rally on the said 16th of September 2018 and was trailed to his house in the Ofatedo area by APC hoodlums. He was wearing the T-shirt of the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“He was hacked down at a location close to his house in Ayo Olorun area, opposite Grace Cooking Gas in Ofatedo area.

“The incident was promptly reported to the Dada Estate police station and as we write this petition, there is no indication that any of the hoodlums who perpetrated the heinous crime had been arrested.

“We, therefore urge you to please take immediate action to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice.”

In the second petition, the PDP alleged that attempts at killing Mr Adeleke were carried out through repeated attacks at the campaign rallies of the candidate in the last two weeks.

The PDP also alleged that there were ”plots to harass and arrest its leaders as the election draws near, with a grand plan to disorganise its campaign ahead of the election”.

According to Mr Adagunodo, there were also plots by the APC to use fake soldiers, police and NYSC persons to rig the election on Saturday.

The police in Osun State had confirmed the murder incident, saying it had commenced investigations.

Meanwhile, in its reaction to the allegations, the state APC said it would study the allegations and respond appropriately.

APC spokesman, Kunle Oyatomi, said he ”did not understand the allegations made by the PDP, but would need to read through the entire petition before a proper response of the party could be made”.

The APC had earlier alleged that the PDP had perfected plans to compromise the card readers in order to rig the election on Saturday.

At a press conference on Tuesday in Osogbo, the party said there were plans to deploy “a rigging technique” that would compromise the electronic card reading machine of INEC and disable its ability to properly identify ownership of the PVC.

The APC chairman, Gboyega Famodun, said the action would ensure that several people could use the PVC without the card reader uploading the photograph to identify who actually owns the card.

Mr Famodun, citing “reliable” sources,” alleged that the rigging technique had been used successfully during the last Osun West Senatorial bye-election, ”which resulted in the PDP having more votes than it would have had legitimately”.

He said youth corps members were used to perpetrate the act since they were in charge of operating the device.

“As a result of this concerning development, the APC is urging INEC to allow party agents scrutinise the verification process in order to confirm the PVC holder’s image on the card reader,” Mr Famodun said.

“That, security agents should equally be involved in the process so that the youth corpers who will be used to perform this fraud directly during the verification process should be under strict observation so that the card reader will not be compromised.”

According to Mr Famodun, the alarm was meant to alert INEC to tighten security. He said corps members needed to be supervised and protected from “desperate politicians”.