OsunDecides: Buhari, Tinubu, others campaign for APC candidate Oyetola

President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have solicited support for the party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the September 22 governorship poll in Osun State.

Forty-eight candidates from different parties will contest the governorship seat on Saturday.

Also, in attendance were the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, amongst others.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how other aspirants and Mr Aregbesola rallied support for the APC candidate.

Speaking at the party’s mega rally held at Osogbo stadium on Tuesday afternoon, President Buhari said Osun has the best schools in the country, ”courtesy the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.”

“The quality of education of the state has improved tremendously and we will continue to develop strategic projects,” he said.

Restating the party’s stance against corruption, he said: “Our party has no tolerance for corruption. We have consigned corruption style into history books. Nigeria will be free from corrupt leaders. Osun must remain APC. Osun must not allow the dark days to return. Osun must continue on the path of progress.”

Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu said the party would maintain peace at the poll and also play by the rules.

Mr Tinubu also corroborated the statement earlier reported that he trained the candidate in Lagos and that he (candidate) is trustworthy.

“Oyetola is brilliant and the best man for the job. All our enemies will fail on Saturday,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the APC governors present, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, expressed the support of the 13 governors present for the governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

“We are here confident that the people of Osun will come out en masse to vote for our party on Saturday,” he said.