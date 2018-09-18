OsunDecides: Defeated aspirants rally support for APC candidate

Related News

Some of the aspirants defeated in the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Osun State have declared their support for the party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Oyetola was declared winner of the APC direct primary held July 21, polling 127,017 votes with his closest rival, House of Representatives deputy speaker Lasun Yusuff polling 21,000. The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nojeem Salaam, came third.

The aspirants, Mr Yusuff, Saka Layonu and a few others publicly expressed support for Mr Oyetola at the party’s mega rally in Osogbo on Tuesday attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also in attendance were ministers Adebayo Shittu (Communications), Isaac Adewole (Health), Babatunde Fashola (Power, Works and Housing), former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, APC legislators and leaders.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Yusuff stated that although he lost the primaries, there is no rift in the party as was being speculated.

“Someone said APC is going to rule this country for 30 years but I say the party will rule forever,” the deputy speaker said.

“We’ve brought sanity in to government. The president is getting it right and our party is getting right. I’m saying it boldly that Oyetola should be voted in.

“We were sent packing in 2007 but we are back with full force,” he added.

Another aspirant, Mr Layonu, noted that the symbol of the party is a bunch of broom, which signifies unity.

“Those who left the party after the primaries don’t have the interest of the masses at heart. They are the shaft in the wheat of APC.

“Let’s prove to the world that we are united because our party is not just any party.”

However, PREMIUM TIMES reported how one of the aspirants and the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, defected from the party to the Action Democratic Party (ADP) after he withdrew from the primaries.

Mr Adeoti is now the governorship candidate of the ADP for the elections.