Lagos Assembly extends two months recess by three weeks

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday postponed its resumption earlier scheduled for September 17 to October 8.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly had on July 10 adjourned to September 17 to enable members go on their annual recess.

During the period, the House hosted the Conference of South West Speakers and Conference of Speakers of Nigeria between August 3 and 5.

NAN reports that the conference elected new executives at its 2018 Second Quarter Conference and the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly emerged as its new chairman.

Speaking to NAN on phone about the postponement, Azeez Sanni, the clerk of the house, said that the house would now resume on October 8.

“There is a publication to that effect (to the postponement of resumption). The house will resume on October 8”.

On the reason for the postponement, the clerk said that the chairman, house committee on information and strategy, Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, would be able to provide the reason.

A message sent to the phone line of Mr Tejuosho was not replied.

NAN correspondent who monitored the atmosphere in the house, revealed that only few lawmakers came to the office.

