OsunDecides: EFCC denies freezing Adeleke’s bank account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Sunday denied that it froze the bank accounts of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Osun State election, Ademola Adeleke, and those of his family members.

The denial followed an allegation by the PDP on Saturday that the EFCC was unleashing its “oppressive, tyrannical and provocative” recipe for crisis ahead of the Osun election by freezing the bank account of the governorship candidate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in the statement, said the freezing of Mr Adeleke’s bank account by the EFCC showed that the All Progressives Congress-led government was afraid of its candidate, knowing that the people of Osun State were solidly behind him.

But the EFCC, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, described the allegation as false.

Mr Uwujaren said the allegation was meant to dress the commission in a partisan garb.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to media publications alleging that it had frozen the account of Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the September 22, 2018 Osun State governorship election and those of his family members, including the musician, David Adeleke,” the statement read.

“The Commission calls on members the public to disregard the report, which is patently false and contrived to dress the agency with a partisan garb in the unfolding political contest in Osun State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the EFCC place a freeze order on any account belonging to members of the Adeleke family.

“The purported freeze order which has unfortunately been amplified by pliable sections of the media without any attempt at confirmation, is alien to the Commission and another example of fake news.

“The EFCC frowns at the seeming attempts by faceless forces to drag it into the political fray and, for the umpteenth time, restates its neutrality as a law enforcement organization that is sworn to uphold the law at all times, irrespective whose interest is at stake.”

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, recently said the commission would commence the monitoring of bank accounts for the funding of elections ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It is, however, not clear if the monitoring of election spending would commence from the September 22 governorship election in Osun State in the face of rising concerns of vote buying witnessed in recent governorship elections in the country.