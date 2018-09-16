OsunDecides: Police deploy eight commissioners, two helicopters, 340 vehicles, others

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force said it has deployed adequate personnel for the Osun governorship election scheduled for September 22.

A statement by the force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday in Abuja, said that the Inspector-General of Police has directed a robust and elaborate security arrangement be implemented in Osun.

He said that the DIG in charge of operations, who has been deployed and would be assisted by eight commissioners of police and other senior officers.

Mr Moshood said the eight police area commands in Osun would be manned by a commissioner of police.

He said that two police patrol surveillance helicopters, 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 10 Armoured Personnel Vehicles and 300 police patrol vehicles are already deployed to cover the entire state including difficult terrains.

He said that police officers and personnel of other security and safety agencies deployed for the elections are under strict Instructions to be strict in discharging their duties.

“The force will not tolerate, condone, or allow vote buying and selling to take place anywhere in Osun before and during the election.

“The Force hereby wishes to warn all political parties and their flag bearers to prevail on their agents, members and supporters not to engage in buying and selling of votes which is in violation of the electoral act,” he said.

He said that special security identification tags would be worn by all security personnel deployed for the election.

“No personnel of any security agency will be allowed to move to any other location other than where they are deployed throughout the election period,” he said.

He said that security personnel attached to public office holders and politicians would not be allowed to follow their principals to the polling units or collation centres.

The spokesman warned that any deviant security detail, who disobeyed the order, would be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

He directed all commissioners of police and their personnel in states contiguous to Osun to be on red-alert with their personnel.

“They are to deploy massively within areas neighbouring to Osun to prevent crimes, hoodlums and miscreants and other unwanted elements from infiltrating from their States to Osun to disrupt the election,” he said.

He said that vehicular movement in the state would be resisted from 12 midnight of September 21 till the end of the election.

“Travellers, commuters and other road users can use Lagos – Ore – Benin Highway and Lagos – Ibadan – Ilorin Highway as alternative routes,” he said.

Mr Moshood said that those on essential duties on genuine proven course would be granted passage.

He advised the 48 participating political parties participating in the election to warn their members, supporters to be law abiding.

“They are also implored to cooperate with the police personnel and that of other Security Agencies in the discharge of their duties.

(NAN)