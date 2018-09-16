Osun releases N500mn to LAUTECH

Related News

The Osun State Government has released N500 million to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

This was contained in a statement signed by the university spokesman, Lekan Fadeyi.

“To further demonstrate its commitment to the continued existence of the LAUTECH, the Osun State Government has fulfilled its promise to release the sum of N500 million to the university.

The money, promised last week by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, hit the institution’s account on Friday. Mr Aregbesola had, while receiving members of the Governing Council and Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Adeniyi Gbadegesin, last week, explained that the state was committed to the welfare of staff and students of the Institution.

“He told the visitors that on no occasion had Osun State wanted to shy away from its responsibility to LAUTECH. He added that his government was proud of the various giant strides of the university.”

“The Vice Chancellor also appealed to them to further demonstrate deep love towards the university and its workers, through adequate funding,” he wrote.

The university has been bedevilled by poor funding leading to strike by staff and protests by students of the institution.