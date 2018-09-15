Ex-Osun speaker joins APC

Related News

The former speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adejare Bello, has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) after he resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

PREMIUM TIMES reported the resignation of the former speaker from the PDP on Monday while the decision of his new party was not yet known.

Mr Bello, who served in the assembly from 2003 to 2011, said his reason for leaving the PDP was because the party has been allegedly hijacked.

“It is my sincere belief that some elements have hijacked the rudders of the ship of the party and changed its cause to an unknown path which I am not ready to take,” Mr Bello stated in the letter without mentioning those who hijacked the party. His resignation letter was addressed to Soji Adagunodo, the PDP state chairman.

Mr Adejare was received into the APC by Rauf Aregbesola, at a rally in Ede on Friday.

The rally is sequel to the Osun State governorship election scheduled for September 22.

No less than 48 candidates will contest the governorship seat.

Mr Bello appealed to people of the state to massively vote for the APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, adding that the APC candidate has better plans for the state.

The decampee, in his address, also denied the allegation that he received N100 million to defect to APC.

In a phone conversation with the former speaker on Saturday, he confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he has officially joined the APC.

“I announced my resignation on Monday and I joined the APC on Friday,” he said.

Mr Bello was the PDP deputy governorship candidate to Iyiola Omisore in the 2014 gubernatorial election in Osun.

The election was lost to the incumbent governor, Mr Aregbesola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).