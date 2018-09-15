Lagos 2019: New party endorses Ambode for second term

Related News

A new political party, the People’s Trust (PT) has offered its 2019 governorship ticket to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to a statement by PT’s Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Segun Obe, his party and 30 others made the decision at the end of the election of its new state executives. Mr Obe said Mr Ambode should be encouraged to consolidate the great development he has already initiated in Lagos State.

This endorsement comes barely 24 hours after a key gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), set up a 21-member campaign committee.

PT, which is nationally led by legal practitioner, Olisa Agbakoba, and son of former Prime minister, Abduljalil Balewa, said Mr Ambode has proven to be a wizard of development in Lagos, and therefore should not be sacrificed on the altar of political intrigues and self-interests within Lagos APC.

“So, we as the main platform of the fresh breed credible third force stakeholders in Nigeria have mobilised 30 other political parties in our grand coalition to engage him for the purpose of fielding him in the 2019 elections.”

The official did not, however, list the 30 other political parties.

“The People’s Trust, a product of the political long suffering of the Nigerian youthvand masses with over 500 thousand permanent voters cards, PVC’s of its members in Lagos is set to adopt Ambode as its governorship candidate in Lagos, if the Tinubu led camp of APC rejects him.

“For us in the Lagos People’s Trust, Ambode is a fresh breed industrious and resourceful governor, who has since changed the face of Lagos within the shortest possible time of his first term in office and should be encouraged to complete his second term in the interest of the welfare of the people of Lagos, which he has already started to take care wonderfully,” part of the statement read.

The new executive of PT in Lagos State is made up of Omowunmi Bajulaiye as chairperson, Ireti Duduyemi, secretary, Segun Obe, publicity secretary among others elected at the meeting, where the party vowed to take over Lagos in 2019.

PT’s support for Mr Ambode comes amidst alleged rift between the governor and APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu.

It also comes amidst the decision by some Lagos APC members close to Mr Tinubu to support another aspirant against Mr Ambode.

Already two names have been mentioned as possible challengers to the governor within the APC. They are Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwo-Olu, with the latter rumoured to have Mr Tinubu’s support.

Mr Ambode, has, however, said reports of a rift between him and Mr Tinubu, were untrue.