Resign now, Akeredolu tells commissioners seeking political offices

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed members of the State Executive Council who have obtained nomination forms to contest for political offices in the 2019 general elections to resign.

The affected officials are to put in their letter of resignation on or before September 17.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale.

Mr Ale stated that the governor, on behalf of the good people of Ondo State, expresses his deepest appreciation to members affected by the directive for their contributions and services to the state,” the statement said.

“Following preparations towards the 2019 general elections and subsequent expression of interest of some Executive Council members to contest for political offices, Mr. Governor has directed that any member who has obtained nomination form to contest election into any political office is to put in his/her letter of resignation on or before Monday, 17th September, 2018,” the circular read.

“All Executive Council members are enjoined to take note of the circular for compliance.”

There had been fears earlier that some cabinet members were on their way out because they wanted to run for politic offices.

Although the commissioner for information, Yemi Olowolabi, had denied the allegations, he had stated that it was the right of any member of the cabinet to contest an election.