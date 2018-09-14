OsunDecides: No court nullified our primaries – APC

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a rumour that a court has nullified its primaries for the Osun governorship election. The party described the rumour as fake news.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, APC said some misleading media reports suggested its direct primaries for Osun State had been nullified by an Abuja Federal High Court.

“it is impossible for judgement to have been given in this case which has only just commenced,” Mr Nabena said.

Following the direct primaries on July 20, which produced Gboyega Oyetola, a governorship aspirant, Kunle Adegoke, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the primary election.

Mr Adegoke in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/804/2018, said the conduct of the party’s primary election violated the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act, 2010, and relevant provisions of the APC Constitution.

In his suit, he also demanded that the court stops the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising the outcome of the exercise.

The case is, however, still in court and no decision taken on it as the court Thursday adjourned it till October 9, although the APC says it was adjourned to September 27.

“This case is before Justice Dimgba and our confirmation from the Court’s Registry show that the matter was filed on July 27, 2018. It is being handled for the Plaintiff by A.U Mustapha (SAN) and came up for the first time on September 13, 2018 when service of originating processes on all other Parties was confirmed.

“The matter was subsequently adjourned to September 27, 2018 for hearing.”

The party urged the general public to disregard the “sponsored fake news”.