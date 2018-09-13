Lagos PDP woos Ambode

Related News

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it would welcome Governor Akinwunmi Ambode into its fold, if he decided to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofeek Gani, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Gani spoke following reports that Jide Sanwo-Olu, a former Commissioner for Training and Establishments in the state, had been adopted by the APC leaders to succeed Mr Ambode.

The APC chairman in Lagos State, Tunde Balogun, had told journalists on Wednesday that the governorship ticket of the party was open to all aspirants.

A former Commissioner for Works, Obafemi Hamzat, is another aspirant seeking the job of Mr Ambode with Mr Sanwo-Olu.

All the aspirants have since obtained and submitted their nomination forms.

The PDP spokesman said the party would be glad to receive Mr Ambode into its fold if he decided to leave APC for whatever reason.

Mr Gani said: “Any forward-looking party would not have rejected its main opponent joining it, especially a big personality like Ambode.

“We are ready to welcome him (Ambode) to our party, if he decides to join for any reason. We are very ready to accept him, if he decides to join us.

“You see PDP is a party for all, so far value will be added. We cannot turn down our opponents, especially a big personality like Ambode.

“Therefore, he is welcome. His joining us will definitely add value and boost our chances to win the state.”

He said the party would accord him all the rights and privileges with the existing members to realise his political ambitions.

NAN reports Deji Doherty and Jimi Agbaje are among those who have picked the PDP nomination forms for the governorship ticket.

(NAN)