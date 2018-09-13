Osun releases N19.8 billion to settle workers’ salary, pension arrears

Related News

The Osun State Government says it has released N19.8‎ billion for the settlement of salary and pension arrears owed all categories of workers in the state.

Bola Oyebamiji, the state Commissioner for Finance, announced this at a news conference on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Oyebamiji said the governor gave the directive following consultations with labour leaders and other stakeholders.

He explained that the money would be used for the payment of August salaries, backlog of the salaries and pensions for September to December 2015‎, in addition to leave bonuses.

The commissioner said part of the amount was the N16.6 billion Paris Club refund received from the federal government while the additional N3 billion came from other sources.

He commended the workers for their sacrifice, resilience and unflinching support to the present administration in the state as well as their dedication to duty in the last seven years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government’s action is on the heels of the September 22 governorship election in the state.

(NAN)