Court strikes out suit challenging Fani-Kayode’s police invitation

After filing an application against the Nigerian Police in court for inviting him, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked the court to dismiss the suit.

Mr Fani-Kayode had filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja questioning his invitation by the Nigerian police on alleged conspiracy, criminal defamation and inciting publication.

In the opening of session in court on Thursday, the counsel to Mr Fani-Kayode, Rapheal Oyewole, told the court that the applicant had filed for a withdrawal of the suit.

“The matter was adjourned for today, we the applicants filed a notice of discontinuance for this case, we wish to discontinue the matter,” Mr Oyewole said.

Responding, the police counsel, Ike Ikpeazu, said this matter would have been better resolved outside without involving the court. He also demanded an apology from Mr Fani-Kayode.

“What they have done is tantamount to climbing the mountain to call somebody a thief, you will only have to go back to the same place to apologise,” Mr Ikpeazu said.

Giving his ruling, the judge, Nmandi Dimgba said since both parties agreed that the matter be withdrawn, the case was hereby struck out.

Mr Dimba acknowledged both parties for resolving the matter outside the court and noted that he believed Mr Fani-Kayode “would not have been abused if he had presented himself before the police.”

The politician has been amongst top critics of President Muhammadu Buhari and his political party, the All Progressives Congress.

One of Mr Fani-Kayode’s pieces for which he was invited is a late March series about Mr Buhari’s enablers whom he castigated as “useful idiots” and “Slaves”.