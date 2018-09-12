OsunDecides: Guber candidates react to Tinubu’s comments

Related News

Some candidates in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State have protested a recent comment by the All Progressive Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, that he was richer than Osun.

The candidate of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) in the polls scheduled to hold on September 22, Alfred Adegoke, condemned the statement made by Mr Tinubu at the Ata Oja of Osogbo palace on Saturday.

Mr Adegoke in a statement signed by his campaign secretary, Wole Olubanji, said Mr Tinubu’s statement is “clearly sickening, from the widely circulated video of his remarks at the Ata-Oja of Osogbo palace”.

He also said the statement is a warning to the common people concerning the threat ”that big money-bags and godfathers pose to our democracy”.

”We are interested in how Tinubu, being a former public servant and a prominent member of the ruling party became richer than a state of the federation, considering his many business transactions with the governments of the ruling APC. We dare Tinubu to open his books to public scrutiny, or the EFCC to probe such declaration of outrageous wealth.”

Mr Adegoke said Mr Tinubu’s claim that he did the state a favour by bringing Ghoyega Oyetola to liberate them is embarrassing.

“Is Tinubu saying that over 4.2 million people of Osun State cannot govern themselves without the “benevolence” of the “mighty” moneybag?

“Tinubu was economical with the truth in his assessment of Aregbesola’s eight years of con-artistry in Osun. To say that Aregbesola has not disappointed Osun people (as Tinubu claimed), despite the phenomenon of unpaid salaries and mindless looting of Osun’s funds, is a grotesque attempt at revising recent history. Osun people should, therefore, hold with a pinch of salt the vague promises Tinubu made on behalf of Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming election. The APC is an open ditch in daylight that must be avoided with vigilance.”

Also, reacting, the spokesman of Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organisation, Kayode Agbaje said: “all eyes are currently on the state in view of the state’s strategic position in the political landscape of the South-west corner geopolitical zone of the country. The statement of Asiwaju has been noted and we wish he does not influence INEC with his “acclaimed riches”.

In his reaction, the spokesman of the Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, said Mr Tinubu goofed.

“He goofed. He is expected to say so after he had looted Lagos dry. The statement is not just an embarrassment to the king or to Osogbo but to the entire state. He trained Rauf (Aregbesola) and the state remains this way, so Aregbesola will be worse?”

PREMIUM TIMES published a video where Mr Tinubu made the statement and a subsequent report on how residents in Osogbo protested over the comments.

But in a statement on Tuesday, to clarify his statement, Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu’s spokesman, said the APC chieftain’s comment was ‘twisted’.

“This was intended to create bad blood among (between) Asiwaju Tinubu, the highly respected Ataoja and the good people of Osogbo whom the APC leader holds in very high esteem,” Mr Rahman said.