Herdsman arraigned for allegedly causing death of three cows

A herdsman, Shagari Ahmed, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly causing the death of three cows valued at N400,000.

Mr Ahmed, who resides at Igbechia community, Ikoga, Badagry, pleaded not guilty to a count charge of breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence sometimes in June at Igbochia area of Badagry.

Mr Ikem said that the accused took his “sick cow from Avia area to Ogunbiyi Jacob Farm at Igbochia community, which led to the death of complainant’s three cows valued at N400,000.’’

The prosecutor said that Mr Ahmed conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace when he took his sick cows to the complainant’s farm.

“This resulted to the death of three cows in Jacob’s farm,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within Badary magisterial district, adding that one must be a religious leader or community leader.

Mr Hotepo adjourned the matter until Nov. 20. (NAN)