Akure festival shuts down businesses

On the orders of the Deji of Akure, Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, all markets, shops and other businesses in Akure, the Ondo State capital, would be closed throughout Wednesday.

This is to pave the way for the town’s traditionalists to offer sacrifices to mark the annual Amole festival.

This is the second time in a month businesses will be shut down in Akure for festivals of this kind.

About three weeks ago, all the shops and markets in the Akure kingdom were closed for businesses when the Aheregbe Festival was held.

A statement sent from the palace of the Deji, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, said the closure of the markets was part of the age-long tradition of observing the annual Aheregbe and Amole Festivals.

The statement urged residents, market women and shop owners to comply with the directive,.

It also noted that the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.

During the festival, some palace and traditional adherents will be out on the streets with long whips, to enforce the order, whipping any defaulter of their pleasure.

A chief of the land, the Asamo of Akure, Rotimi Olusanya, said the two festivals were necessary for the peace to reign in the land.

He said the closure of the markets and shops was to allow the traditionalists to pray for peace in the land.

He said two out of 365 days in a year were not too much to sacrifice for the peace of the town.