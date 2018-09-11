Oyo 2019: Akala submits APC governorship form, speaks on Ayefele’s Fresh FM demolition

Related News

A former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, said a gap in communication between the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and the owner of Fresh FM, Ibadan, Yinka Ayefele, caused the demolition of the latter’s property.

Mr Alao-Akala made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists after returning his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for governorship on the platform of the ruling party, APC.

The Ogbomoso-born politician seeks to be Oyo governor for the second term after losing his second-term bid to Mr Ajimobi in 2011.

Mr Alao-Akala, who is being prosecuted for corruption by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, served as governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Oyo State Government had on August 19 destroyed the Music House from which Fresh FM belonging to the musician operated.

The demolition was condemned by rights and civic groups including the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

“The radio station, I think it was just due to communication gap between the government and the owner of the radio station,” Mr Alao-Akala said.

“And I want to tell you that, that has been resolved. And I want to put on record and I am not lying, I will tell you the truth. I own a radio station in Oyo State too. Similar letter was written to the radio station and it was submitted to me.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the demolition and the eventual peace meeting between Mr Ayefele and Governor Ajimobi where the latter promised the musician would be adequately compensated.

Speaking on why he wants to return as governor, Mr Alao-Akala said he his only answering the call of residents of the state.

“I came back because people want me to come back. And I came back also because of our party to win Oyo State. I don’t want that Oyo State to go to any other party and I had said it when I was declaring my ambition that it is because we don’t want to toy with our chances at all.”