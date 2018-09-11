OsunDecides: Tinubu clarifies comments, blames opposition for protest

Related News

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has reacted to a protest by some Osun residents over his comments at the Osogbo monarch’s palace.

In a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Tinubu, during a visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo’s Palace to present his party’s candidate for the gubernatorial election, said he had no reason to loot Osun’s treasury.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how a protest was staged in the state capital on Monday to protest the APC leader’s remarks.

“Kabiyesi, you don’t have my money. In fact, Osun does not have Oyetola’s money. What is in Osun for me to be an Ajele over?” the party chief said.

“We are only here to help you, to give opportunities to your children. What is here to be an Ajele over?” he added.

In a press release on Tuesday, the media adviser to Mr Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, alleged that the opposition parties have gone to town to ‘twist’ the APC leader’s remarks on that occasion.

“This was intended to create bad blood among Asiwaju Tinubu, the highly respected Ataoja and the good people of Osogbo whom the APC leader holds in very high esteem.”

“For the avoidance of doubts, however, Asiwaju Tinubu did not disparage the people Osogbo in his remarks at the palace.”

While making clarifications on Mr Tinubu remarks, he said, “What the APC leader said is that in vying for Osun governorship, the party’s candidate, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, is motivated by service and not by any selfish consideration.”

“He said for Alhaji Oyetola, using the governorship, if elected, as an avenue for primitive wealth accumulation is the least of his considerations for the office. He recalls that Alhaji Oyetola is an insurance guru who has been in the corporate world for over 30 years now. He founded and raised his company to the enviable level that it is today.”

According to the release, Mr. Tinubu highly regards the Ataoja of Osogbo, the same way he views and relates to other traditional rulers, and could not have said anything to demean their respectable thrones.

“He will also not do or say anything to lower the esteem of the people of Osogbo. The report giving the impression that he disparaged them is concocted and should be totally ignored.”

The governorship election for the state has been scheduled for September 22 with Mr Oyetola among the 48 candidates for the election.