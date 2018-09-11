Suspected killer of Lagos policeman arrested in Benue

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested the suspected killer of Collins Esiabor, a police sergeant.

In a statement in Monday, the police said they arrested Malik Onebiri, an alleged member of the Ẹiyẹ cult, who they claim was the prime suspect.

Mr. Esiabor was killed on August 29, when the angry mob, suspected to be led by members of the Ẹiyẹ cult, attacked a police patrol team stationed at Haruna Bus Stop, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba. A police vehicle was also vandalised by the mob.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, had vowed to arrest those responsible for the killing of the cop. Mr. Imohimi had accused Mr. Onebiri of firing the shot that killed the sergeant.

According to the police, the cult members attacked the patrol team as reprisal for the killing of one of their members by another police officer.

The police, however, said the deceased cult member died from injuries he sustained while trying to run from the police.

Prior to the arrest of Mr Onebiri, the police had arrested 19 others suspected to be involved with the killing of the sergeant.

The police said Mr. Onebiri fled the state immediately after the attack.

“Through discreet investigation carried out on the matter, police detectives arrested Malik Onebiri in his hideout in Gboko, Benue State.”