Sowore, AAC members attacked at Ooni’s palace

Related News

The presidential candidate of Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and his party members were on Monday teargassed during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the meeting was scheduled for 12 noon but was delayed because the monarch did not show up until about 3:00 p.m.

Mr Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters online newspaper, protested the delay and initially refused to prostrate to the monarch, the gesture of homage tradition demands for the monarch.

The visitors were later teargassed by yet to be identified persons.

Fashoyin Adebiyi, one of AAC supporters, highlighted that part of the victims of the teargas was one of the chiefs, who was later driven out for medication, and a student of Obafemi Awolowo University.

“The woman held her chest and was later driven out in a car,” he said.

According to him, it took the intervention of students and Mr Sowore’s supporters to salvage the situation as everyone quickly took to their heels.

The candidate and members of the party later gathered and proceeded to greet the king in the traditional way.

Speaking after a reconciliation meeting between the AAC members and the palace chiefs, Mr Ogunwusi counselled the aspirant to be patient and tolerant.

“Leadership is like a dumping ground, people throw different things at you. Some throw good things,some throw bad things,” the monarch said.

WATCH VIDEO:

“In the course of leading, you’re going to meet brilliant people and half baked brains too. You’ve to be patient with them,” he told the visitors.

However, Mr Sowore on Monday evening posted on social media that he and his team were safe after the attack.

“We are safe after the attack at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife,” he posted.

PHOTO STORY: